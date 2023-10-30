Blue Ridge Parkway temporarily closes eight-mile section due to interactions with young bear  

Visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway have been feeding and attempting to hold a young bear prompting a closure of eight miles of the scenic route in Asheville, N.C.

According to the National Park Service, there have been multiple reports of human and bear interactions at the Lane Pinnacle Overlook.

As a result, a portion of the Parkway will be closed from milepost 367 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375 at Ox Creek Road.

The section is closed until further notice.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food, it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance, we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates, and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

Park visitors may still access Craggy Gardens recreational area via NC 80 from the north. The Visitor Center at milepost 364.5 is closed.

Fall is a critical time of year for bears. Between September and November, bears may forage for food up to 20 hours a day as they attempt to put on weight for the winter and hibernation.

During this time, bears actively seek out natural foods but will also take advantage of human foods when presented with the opportunity.

If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.