Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Blue Ridge Parkway temporarily closes eight-mile section due to interactions with young bear  
Government, U.S. & World

Blue Ridge Parkway temporarily closes eight-mile section due to interactions with young bear  

Crystal Graham
Published date:
black bears
(© Mike – stock.adobe.com)

Visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway have been feeding and attempting to hold a young bear prompting a closure of eight miles of the scenic route in Asheville, N.C.

According to the National Park Service, there have been multiple reports of human and bear interactions at the Lane Pinnacle Overlook.

As a result, a portion of the Parkway will be closed from milepost 367 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375 at Ox Creek Road.

The section is closed until further notice.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food, it can lead to very dangerous situations. In this instance, we want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates, and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

Park visitors may still access Craggy Gardens recreational area via NC 80 from the north. The Visitor Center at milepost 364.5 is closed.

Fall is a critical time of year for bears. Between September and November, bears may forage for food up to 20 hours a day as they attempt to put on weight for the winter and hibernation.

During this time, bears actively seek out natural foods but will also take advantage of human foods when presented with the opportunity.

If you encounter a bear while on the Parkway, call (828) 298-2491 or stop at the nearest Visitor Center to report the encounter.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

In Depth

1 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
2 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
3 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
4 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing
5 ‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Latest News

Arts, Culture, Community, Local, Schools

In the name of loving mankind: Students participate in local philanthropy of nonprofit organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts, Culture, Community, U.S. & World

The One Where We Say Goodbye to Chandler Bing

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly 20 years after the last episode of “Friends” aired, the world must say goodbye to Chandler Bing with the death of actor Matthew Perry.

boy scouts
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Valley residents: Local Boy Scouts to collect nonperishable food on doorsteps Nov. 11

Rebecca Barnabi

On November 4, 2023, local Boy Scouts will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the Shenandoah Valley.

acc football
Football, Sports

Another new ACC football scheduling model: UVA gets annual games with UNC, Tech

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police detectives identify Ruffin Road 23-year-old shooting victim 

Crystal Graham
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Police, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 12 years for wounding, armed robbery of Norfolk couple in 2020

Crystal Graham
Ryan Blaney
Podcasts, Sports

Hamlin out, Blaney, Byron in as NASCAR finalizes its Championship 4

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy