Beyer, Connolly endorse Abigail Spanberger in 2025 Virginia governor race

Democrat Abigail Spanberger has picked up her second and third significant endorsements for her bid for the 2025 Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination.

Two fellow Virginia Democratic congressmen, Gerry Connolly and Don Beyer, announced their endorsements for Spanberger on Thursday.

Connolly represents the 11th House District in Congress. The district represents Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax.

Beyer represents the Eighth District, which includes Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and parts of Fairfax County.

“I enthusiastically endorse Abigail Spanberger — a true public servant, proud Virginian, and people’s champion — to serve as the next governor of Virginia,” Connolly said in a statement released by the Spanberger campaign.

“As her colleague in Congress, I know that Abigail has neither wavered nor delayed in responding to Virginia’s needs,” Connolly said. “As our governor, she will create new jobs, lower costs for Virginia families, prioritize our physical infrastructure, and stand with our region’s federal workforce. And in this moment when our very democracy is under attack, Abigail will defend the dignity and rights of every Virginia citizen.

“I call on all Democrats in our Commonwealth to place their confidence in our next governor, Abigail Spanberger,” Connolly said.

“Abigail represents a bold, new generation of Democratic leaders. As governor, Abigail will lead with her profound empathy and her contagious optimism,” said Beyer, a former two-term lieutenant governor who was unsuccessful in his 1997 bid for governor, losing to Republican Jim Gilmore.

“In Congress, I’ve watched Abigail address the most pressing issues of our time,” Beyer said. “When its passage was in doubt, Abigail pushed the bipartisan infrastructure law over the finish line — and now the people of Virginia are reaping the rewards. Against all odds, she brought lawmakers of both parties together to pass landmark legislation to address climate change — no easy feat. And she has been on the foremost front lines of protecting our democracy as it remains under attack.

“I believe that Abigail has not only the experience, but the energy and enthusiasm required to move Virginia forward — and she has my strongest possible endorsement to serve as the next Governor of Virginia,” Beyer said.

Spanberger, who represents the Seventh District, which stretches from the D.C. suburbs to the Richmond suburbs to the shadows of the Blue Ridge, announced her candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for governor earlier this week.

She is expected to have at least one well-known competitor for the nomination, in the form of Levar Stoney, the Richmond mayor.