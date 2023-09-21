Bestselling author Alix E. Harrow to read from new novel in Charlottesville

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with New York Times bestselling author Alix E. Harrow on Friday, Sept. 29, from at 7 p.m.

In this special preview event, Harrow will be reading from her new novel, Starling House, which will be released from Tor Books on Oct. 3.

Books will not be available until Oct. 3. However, event attendees will have the opportunity to pre-order signed and inscribed copies of Starling House in person at the event.

Starling House is described of a modern gothic fantasy that centers around a woman who is obsessed with The Underland and the buried secrets of Starling House.

Harrow is the New York Times-bestselling and Hugo Award-winning author of The Ten Thousand Doors of January, The Once and Future Witches and various short fiction. Her Fractured Fables series, beginning with the novella A Spindle Splintered, has been praised for its refreshing twist on familiar fairy tales.

A conversation with audiobook narrator Natalie Naudus will follow the reading.

Naudus is one of the most popular audiobook narrators working today. She has won an Audie award and nine Earphones awards and maintains a robust social media following.

This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.