newsbennett calipari larranaga among scheduled speakers at terry holland tribute
Sports

Bennett, Calipari, Larranaga among scheduled speakers at Terry Holland tribute

Chris Graham
Published date:
terry holland
Photo: UVA Athletics

Ralph Sampson and Seth Greenberg will serve as the co-emcees for the tribute to late UVA basketball coach Terry Holland scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Holland, 80, passed away on Feb. 26.

The list of those scheduled to make remarks includes a who’s who in college athletics, including Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Miami basketball coach Jim Larranaga, Old Dominion basketball coach and former UVA player Jeff Jones, Indiana Pacers coach and former UVA player Rick Carlisle and former East Carolina football coaches Ruffin McNeill and Skip Holtz.

The lineup also includes Big East Conference commissioner and former UVA women’s basketball standout Val Ackerman, former Davidson College president John Kuykendall, former Davidson basketball players Jerry Kroll and Fred Hetzel, and former UVA basketball players Wally Walker, Marc Iavaroni, Jimmy Miller, Bryant Stith, Jeff Lamp and Bobby Stokes.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby, one of Holland’s favorite musical artists, will perform.

Doors will open at John Paul Jones Arena at 1 p.m. for the event. The JPJ clear bag policy will be in effect. Parking is free at the JPJ lots adjacent to the building and at the McCue Center. There will be no concessions sold during the ceremony. Hornsby will perform starting at 1:30 p.m.

The tribute will be streamed live on VirginiaSports.com and on Facebook at @VirginiaCavaliers starting at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions should be made to Coach Holland’s tribute within the Alzheimer’s Association to help raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

Donations can be made to this link:
https://act.alz.org/goto/CoachTHolland

