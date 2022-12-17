Menu
news augusta county state police seek information on hit and run assault
News & Views

Augusta County: State Police seek information on hit-and-run assault

Chris Graham
Published:
hit and run
Photo: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating a suspect vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night.

According to the victim, it was at approximately 7 p.m. when he was driving east on Tinkling Spring Road, when the vehicle behind began flashing its high beams. The vehicle, identified as a Dodge pickup truck, then crossed the double, solid center line, passed the victim’s Toyota Highlander and stopped in front of it.

The male driver of the Dodge pickup got out of his truck and began cursing loudly as he approached the Highlander. The Dodge’s driver then opened the driver’s side door of the Highlander and began punching its driver in the face, until the victim was able to get the door closed.

The driver of the pickup returned to his truck, intentionally backed into the Highlander and then sped away southbound on Route 340.

The driver of the Highlander was treated for minor injuries. The front of the Highlander was damaged from impact with the truck.

The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email [email protected].

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

