Augusta County: State Police seek information on hit-and-run assault

Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating a suspect vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night.

According to the victim, it was at approximately 7 p.m. when he was driving east on Tinkling Spring Road, when the vehicle behind began flashing its high beams. The vehicle, identified as a Dodge pickup truck, then crossed the double, solid center line, passed the victim’s Toyota Highlander and stopped in front of it.

The male driver of the Dodge pickup got out of his truck and began cursing loudly as he approached the Highlander. The Dodge’s driver then opened the driver’s side door of the Highlander and began punching its driver in the face, until the victim was able to get the door closed.

The driver of the pickup returned to his truck, intentionally backed into the Highlander and then sped away southbound on Route 340.

The driver of the Highlander was treated for minor injuries. The front of the Highlander was damaged from impact with the truck.

The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email [email protected].