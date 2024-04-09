Countries
Home Augusta County Library honored with two state awards, director named president of VPLDA
Arts & Media, Local

Augusta County Library honored with two state awards, director named president of VPLDA

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Little Free Food Pantry
Bear Creek, The Neighbor Bridge Inc. and Augusta County Library celebrate the grand opening of the Little Free Food Pantry in Fishersville on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Augusta County Library was recognized by the Virginia Public Library Directors Association and presented with two awards on March 22, 2024.

The first award, “Innovative Outreach Effort,” was granted for Augusta Public Library’s 2023 Books on Wheels program that provided 40 Augusta County Elementary School Students from Craigsville, Clymore, Wilson and Churchville elementary schools with book deliveries over eight weeks. Augusta County Library staff delivered approximately 1,600 books and 74 percent of students who participated did not lose a reading level over the summer.

The second award, “Better Together,” was presented to Augusta County Library for their partnership with the Neighbor Bridge Inc. and for making the Little Free Food Pantry available at the Fishersville Main Library. Since the installation, in April 2023, The Neighbor Bridge has made more than a metric ton of food available to Augusta County community members experiencing food insecurity and made coats available in the permanent coat closet installed at the Fishersville Main Library.

The awards underscore the library’s ongoing efforts to provide access to resources for Augusta County residents, being community-focused and building capacity by partnering with community organizations.

Last but not least, Dr. Jennifer Brown, Augusta County Director of Libraries, was elected president of the Virginia Public Library Directs Association. She assumed the role at the annual meeting on March 22, and will serve as past president starting March 2025.

The Augusta County Library’s main location is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

