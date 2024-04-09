Augusta County Library honored with two state awards, director named president of VPLDA

Augusta County Library was recognized by the Virginia Public Library Directors Association and presented with two awards on March 22, 2024.

The first award, “Innovative Outreach Effort,” was granted for Augusta Public Library’s 2023 Books on Wheels program that provided 40 Augusta County Elementary School Students from Craigsville, Clymore, Wilson and Churchville elementary schools with book deliveries over eight weeks. Augusta County Library staff delivered approximately 1,600 books and 74 percent of students who participated did not lose a reading level over the summer.

The second award, “Better Together,” was presented to Augusta County Library for their partnership with the Neighbor Bridge Inc. and for making the Little Free Food Pantry available at the Fishersville Main Library. Since the installation, in April 2023, The Neighbor Bridge has made more than a metric ton of food available to Augusta County community members experiencing food insecurity and made coats available in the permanent coat closet installed at the Fishersville Main Library.

The awards underscore the library’s ongoing efforts to provide access to resources for Augusta County residents, being community-focused and building capacity by partnering with community organizations.

Last but not least, Dr. Jennifer Brown, Augusta County Director of Libraries, was elected president of the Virginia Public Library Directs Association. She assumed the role at the annual meeting on March 22, and will serve as past president starting March 2025.

