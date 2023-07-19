Augusta County Clerk’s Office receives third clean audit in a row for 2022

Three times is a charm for the Augusta County Clerk’s Office which received another clean audit from the Auditor of Public Accounts.

The audit is for Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022, and the primary objectives were to test the accuracy of financial transactions recorded on the court’s financial management system, evaluate the court’s internal controls, and test its compliance with significant state laws, regulations and policies.

No matters involving internal control and its operation were necessary to bring to the attention of court management in this audit. Court management establishes and maintains internal controls and complies with applicable laws and regulations. Internal control is designed to provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance of the reliability of financial reporting, effectiveness and efficiency of operations, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Noncompliance with laws and regulations may result if deficiencies are found in internal controls. Loss of assets or revenue is also possible, as well as compromise of the Clerk’s fiscal accountability.