Augusta County Clerk’s Office receives third clean audit in a row for 2022
Local

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes.

Three times is a charm for the Augusta County Clerk’s Office which received another clean audit from the Auditor of Public Accounts.

The audit is for Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022, and the primary objectives were to test the accuracy of financial transactions recorded on the court’s financial management system, evaluate the court’s internal controls, and test its compliance with significant state laws, regulations and policies.

No matters involving internal control and its operation were necessary to bring to the attention of court management in this audit. Court management establishes and maintains internal controls and complies with applicable laws and regulations. Internal control is designed to provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance of the reliability of financial reporting, effectiveness and efficiency of operations, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Noncompliance with laws and regulations may result if deficiencies are found in internal controls. Loss of assets or revenue is also possible, as well as compromise of the Clerk’s fiscal accountability.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

