Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Attorneys General across U.S. support protecting veterans against unaccredited counsel
Politics, U.S.

Attorneys General across U.S. support protecting veterans against unaccredited counsel

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
computer lawyer courtroom
(© Witoon – stock.adobe.com)

Forty-four state attorneys general issued a letter to congressional leaders today expressing support for the passage of legislative proposals included in the G.U.A.R.D. Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Act.

Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (G.U.A.R.D.) VA Benefits Act protects veterans from unaccredited counsel. Federal law requires proper accreditation from the VA Office of General Counsel for anyone who assists veterans in preparing, presenting or prosecuting claims. The law’s criminal penalties were removed in 2006, and the OGC lost its power to enforce the statute. Unaccredited actors can advertise coaching and consulting services supposedly for free services offered to accredited actors, including veteran service officers, claim agents and attorneys.

“Our veterans have dedicated their lives to protecting every American. They deserve to have clear, easy access to their benefits. This commonsense, bipartisan legislation would hold unaccredited and unregulated actors accountable for targeting and exploiting veterans seeking federal VA benefits,” Virginia General Attorney Jason Miyares said. “The fact that there are bad actors out their manipulating the system to take advantage of our nation’s bravest is wrong. Solving this problem is long overdue.”

Unaccredited actors may only answer questions or advise while the veterans have to do the work. They can never contact the veteran once the claim is completed. Accredited veteran service officers and claim agents, however, do all the required work and remain available to the veteran — unaccredited actors do not have access to the VA claim system. Some require the veteran to share system logins, passwords or even bank account information so fees can be immediately withdrawn before the veteran learns claim money has been deposited.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Explainer: The fight in Augusta County over closed-session recordings
2 Expert: Tips to help children with stress, anxiety of returning to school
3 Warner: Google can boost transparency, protect patient privacy with AI health care
4 ACC again considering SMU as expansion target, which should have already happened
5 Liberty University mourning the death of freshman football player Tajh Boyd

Latest News

graduation caps in air
Schools, Virginia

Virginia community college chancellor reimagines system’s role in workforce development

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

UVA women’s basketball gets non-conference games with Oklahoma, Missouri

Chris Graham

The UVA women’s basketball team will open Year 2 of the Coach Mox era on Thursday, Nov. 2, with an exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown, a D2 program.

Politics, U.S.

Semiconductors made in America: Lawmakers celebrate one year of CHIPS and Science Act

Rebecca Barnabi

Electric toothbrushes, calculators, airplanes, satellites. Nearly everything that has an “on” switch contains a semiconductor.

espn
Sports

VCU, Virginia Tech find out opponents for first round of ESPN Events Invitational

Chris Graham
basketball
Sports

Radford, Marshall set for Nov. 10 basketball game at The Greenbrier

Chris Graham
tennis
Sports

Liberty assistant tennis coach Christiaan Worst to represent South Africa in Davis Cup

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

UVA football announces dates for Meet the Team Day, Paint the Town Orange pep rally

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy