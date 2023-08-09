Attorneys General across U.S. support protecting veterans against unaccredited counsel

Forty-four state attorneys general issued a letter to congressional leaders today expressing support for the passage of legislative proposals included in the G.U.A.R.D. Veterans Affairs (VA) Benefits Act.

Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (G.U.A.R.D.) VA Benefits Act protects veterans from unaccredited counsel. Federal law requires proper accreditation from the VA Office of General Counsel for anyone who assists veterans in preparing, presenting or prosecuting claims. The law’s criminal penalties were removed in 2006, and the OGC lost its power to enforce the statute. Unaccredited actors can advertise coaching and consulting services supposedly for free services offered to accredited actors, including veteran service officers, claim agents and attorneys.

“Our veterans have dedicated their lives to protecting every American. They deserve to have clear, easy access to their benefits. This commonsense, bipartisan legislation would hold unaccredited and unregulated actors accountable for targeting and exploiting veterans seeking federal VA benefits,” Virginia General Attorney Jason Miyares said. “The fact that there are bad actors out their manipulating the system to take advantage of our nation’s bravest is wrong. Solving this problem is long overdue.”

Unaccredited actors may only answer questions or advise while the veterans have to do the work. They can never contact the veteran once the claim is completed. Accredited veteran service officers and claim agents, however, do all the required work and remain available to the veteran — unaccredited actors do not have access to the VA claim system. Some require the veteran to share system logins, passwords or even bank account information so fees can be immediately withdrawn before the veteran learns claim money has been deposited.