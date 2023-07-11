Countries
Anonymous donor covers adult cat adoption fees at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

Rebecca Barnabi
(© Irina – stock.adobe.com)

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been at or near capacity with cats for six weeks.

But an anonymous donor stepped forward and offered to cover adoption fees for all adult cats for the rest of 2023.

“I am truly blown away. We are so grateful for this lifesaving gift. Adult cats are so often passed over for kittens by adopters. This generous donation will incentivize the adoption of adult cats in need of homes,” Huck Nawaz, Executive Director at the RHSPCA, said.

RHSPCA is participating in the PetSmart National Adoption Week promotion. Cats and kittens are available for adoption at PetSmart, 1671 E Market St., Harrisonburg, Va. Hours are Monday to Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. All adoption fees have been reduced by 50 percent for the event.

Dog adoption fees are $100, fees are waived for cats six months and older, and kittens under six months are adoptable for $50 each. To set up an interview or time to visit the shelter, email [email protected] or call 980-319-9964.

“The traditional view has been that “giving away” cats devalues them in the eyes of the adopter, may compromise their care, and reflects poorly on the shelter giving them away. But research and experiences of individual shelters have proven that this just isn’t the case,” the ASPCA stated.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

