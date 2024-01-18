Analysis: Texas leads U.S. in animal cruelty offenses, Virginia ranks No. 4

Americans are not strangers to animal abuse.

An analysis by Veterinarians.org ranks animal cruelty offenses in the United States from 2012 to 2021.

The leading state is Texas with nearly 7,000 offenses in the time period analyzed, which is six times higher than the national average of 1,146. Texas’s offenses account for 15 percent of all animal cruelty offenses reported in the nation during the time.

Delaware, Colorado, Virginia and Tennessee round out the top 5, where offense numbers are more than double the national average during the analyzed time period. Together, the number of animal cruelty offenses in these five states account for more than half of the nationwide total between 2012 and 2021.