American Lung Association accepting 2024-25 research grant applications

The American Lung Association in Virginia is now accepting 2024-25 research grant applications from researchers with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung disease including lung cancer.

“We have wonderful research institutions and leading-edge researchers in Virginia,” said Aleks Casper, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association in Virginia. “The Lung Association is committed to supporting the best scientific minds to help develop solutions to alleviate the burden of lung disease.”

Research projects funded by the Lung Association are selected through scientific peer review and awardees represent the investigation of a wide range of complex issues to reduce the suffering and burden of lung disease.

For information about funding opportunities, visit Lung.org/awards.

Research funding opportunities

Lung Cancer Discovery Award – $100,000/year for up to two years

Letter of Intent required. For independent investigators conducting clinical, laboratory, epidemiological or any groundbreaking project aimed at revolutionizing our understanding of lung cancer and improving diagnostic, clinical, and treatment methods.

Emerging Respiratory Pathogen Award – $100,000/year, up to two years

Letter of Intent required. This award supports investigators to advance knowledge of COVID-19 and other novel respiratory viruses with pandemic potential. Successful applicants have evidence of ongoing excellence and productivity in a related field.

Innovation Award – $75,000/year for up to two years

For independent investigators conducting basic science, behavioral, clinical, or translational research in lung health or disease. Must have held an NIH K- or R-type award within three years prior, but not more than one R01.

Hastings Innovation Award for Interstitial Lung Disease – $75,000/year for up to two years

For independent investigators conducting basic, clinical, or translational research in interstitial lung disease. Must have held a NIH K- or R-type award within three years prior to applying, but not more than one R01.

Allergic Respiratory Diseases Research Award – $75,000/year for up to two years

Joint funding with the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, to support allergic respiratory research by investigators with a primary faculty appointment in an allergy-immunology division.

Catalyst Award – $50,000/year for up to two years

For mentored early career scientists ascending toward independence. This award supports junior investigators conducting basic science, behavioral, clinical, or translational research into lung health and disease.

Dalsemer Interstitial Lung Disease Award – $50,000/year for up to two years

For mentored early career scientists ascending toward independence. This award provides seed monies to junior investigators for researching the mechanisms and biology of interstitial lung disease.

Public Policy and Public Health Award – $50,000/year for up to two years.

This award is designed to stimulate and inform important public policy debates around healthy air and lung disease. The intent is to support research on and evaluation of existing public policy and public health programs, and pilot new ideas.

