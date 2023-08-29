Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
American Lung Association accepting 2024-25 research grant applications
Health, Virginia

American Lung Association accepting 2024-25 research grant applications

Crystal Graham
Published date:
lung xray
(© steph photographies – stock.adobe.com)

The American Lung Association in Virginia is now accepting 2024-25 research grant applications from researchers with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung disease including lung cancer.

“We have wonderful research institutions and leading-edge researchers in Virginia,” said Aleks Casper, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association in Virginia. “The Lung Association is committed to supporting the best scientific minds to help develop solutions to alleviate the burden of lung disease.”

Research projects funded by the Lung Association are selected through scientific peer review and awardees represent the investigation of a wide range of complex issues to reduce the suffering and burden of lung disease.

For information about funding opportunities, visit Lung.org/awards.

Research funding opportunities

Lung Cancer Discovery Award – $100,000/year for up to two years

Letter of Intent required. For independent investigators conducting clinical, laboratory, epidemiological or any groundbreaking project aimed at revolutionizing our understanding of lung cancer and improving diagnostic, clinical, and treatment methods.

Emerging Respiratory Pathogen Award – $100,000/year, up to two years

Letter of Intent required. This award supports investigators to advance knowledge of COVID-19 and other novel respiratory viruses with pandemic potential. Successful applicants have evidence of ongoing excellence and productivity in a related field.

Innovation Award – $75,000/year for up to two years

For independent investigators conducting basic science, behavioral, clinical, or translational research in lung health or disease. Must have held an NIH K- or R-type award within three years prior, but not more than one R01.

Hastings Innovation Award for Interstitial Lung Disease – $75,000/year for up to two years

For independent investigators conducting basic, clinical, or translational research in interstitial lung disease. Must have held a NIH K- or R-type award within three years prior to applying, but not more than one R01.

Allergic Respiratory Diseases Research Award – $75,000/year for up to two years

Joint funding with the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, to support allergic respiratory research by investigators with a primary faculty appointment in an allergy-immunology division.

Catalyst Award – $50,000/year for up to two years

For mentored early career scientists ascending toward independence. This award supports junior investigators conducting basic science, behavioral, clinical, or translational research into lung health and disease.

Dalsemer Interstitial Lung Disease Award – $50,000/year for up to two years

For mentored early career scientists ascending toward independence. This award provides seed monies to junior investigators for researching the mechanisms and biology of interstitial lung disease.

Public Policy and Public Health Award – $50,000/year for up to two years.

This award is designed to stimulate and inform important public policy debates around healthy air and lung disease. The intent is to support research on and evaluation of existing public policy and public health programs, and pilot new ideas.

Lung cancer in Virginia: Report says more people need to be screened
Published date: November 15, 2022 | 10:04 am

Virginia named among worst in nation for policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use
Published date: January 25, 2023 | 10:29 am

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Developing: One dead, one in custody in Albemarle County stabbing
2 Waiting game over: Youngkin calls special session to deal with budget, proposed tax rebate
3 Tropical storms, flooding likely on Virginia waterways this Labor Day
4 Game Notes: ODU coach, QB set for first experience with Lane Stadium on a Saturday night
5 Podcast: ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ gets you ready for UVA-Tennessee in Nashville

Latest News

chris graham jerry ratcliffe
Sports

Podcast: ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ gets you ready for UVA-Tennessee in Nashville

Chris Graham
bubba wallace
Sports

Podcast: Bubba Wallace earns his first NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth

Chris Graham

Chris Buescher notched his third win in the past five races, but the big winner in Daytona on Saturday night had to be Bubba Wallace, who locked down his first career NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth.

Local, Schools

Washington & Lee junior awarded Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service

Rebecca Barnabi

Alina de Zoysa ’25 is Washington & Lee University's first recipient of the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Waiting game over: Youngkin calls special session to deal with budget, proposed tax rebate

Crystal Graham
violin classis music
Events, Local

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, Virginia Symphony Orchestra tickets on sale

Crystal Graham
headlines news
Virginia

More than $20M awarded to Commonwealth for disaster relief from flooding and COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi
Bowman Hall exterior
Local, Schools

Volunteers welcome Class of 2027 to Bridgewater College

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy