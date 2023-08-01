Countries
Amazon expands online clinic services to all 50 states and D.C.
U.S.

Amazon expands online clinic services to all 50 states and D.C.

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
telehealth
(© Rido – stock.adobe.com)

Amazon Clinic launched in November to provide health care for non-emergency health conditions and concerns, and emergency contraception.

Amazon announced today that services have expanded to all 50 states in the United States and Washington, D.C.

The clinic provides telehealth services for more than 30 common health concerns such as acid reflux, asthma, athlete’s foot, pink eye, to quit smoking, gout, UTIs and seasonal allergies.

Customers have given the clinic a 96 percent customer satisfaction rating, according to Amazon. Message-based consultations are available in 34 states, and 24/7 access to clinicians is available through Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

“At Amazon, we want to make it dramatically easier for people to get and stay healthy, and we’re doing that by helping customers get the care and medications they need in the way that is most convenient for them,” Dr. Nworah Ayogu, Chief Medical Officer and General Manager of Amazon Clinic said.

Ayogu said he has seen patients want good health, but they lack the time, tools or resources to effectively manage their care.

“Amazon provides multiple health services to provide the choice, convenience and continuity of care customers need when it comes to their health,” Ayogu said. The clinic removes barriers by helping customers treat their everyday health concerns wherever they are, at any time of day. The cost of care is available before their visit begins.

Prescriptions may be filled at Amazon Pharmacy, or a pharmacy of the customer’s choice.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

