Albemarle Police ask for help identifying 7-Eleven robbery suspect
Crystal Graham
Published date:
7-Eleven robbery suspect photo
Image courtesy Albemarle County Police Department

The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the 7-Eleven at 385 Greenbrier Dr. early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the unknown male went into the store just before 5 a.m., displayed a firearm and robbed the store of the money in the cash register.

Video surveillance showed the man wearing all black with purple gloves and a white mask.

After taking the money, the suspect then fled the store on foot heading west on Greenbrier Drive.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department Detective Garrett Moore at (434) 296-5807 ext. 4042, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

