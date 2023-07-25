Albemarle Police ask for help identifying 7-Eleven robbery suspect

The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the 7-Eleven at 385 Greenbrier Dr. early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the unknown male went into the store just before 5 a.m., displayed a firearm and robbed the store of the money in the cash register.

Video surveillance showed the man wearing all black with purple gloves and a white mask.

After taking the money, the suspect then fled the store on foot heading west on Greenbrier Drive.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this robbery is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department Detective Garrett Moore at (434) 296-5807 ext. 4042, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.