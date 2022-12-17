Albemarle County: Saturday morning structure fire destroys mobile home in Schuyler

A trailer home that caught fire on the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler early Saturday morning was declared a complete loss.

Albemarle County fire units arrived at the scene of the 3:09 a.m. fire and found the home’s only occupant had evacuated safely with no injuries.

The resident has been displaced and is being assisted by family and the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal has determined the fire originated with the power cord of a heating appliance.