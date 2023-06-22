Albemarle County Police seek person of interest in Tuesday homicide on Rio Hill Road

The Albemarle County Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with the Tuesday murder of a local woman.

Investigators have named 33-year-old Jemarcus Devonte Butler as a person of interest in the shooting death of Laura DeLapp, 46.

Butler is wanted on a felony capias for malicious wounding out of Lynchburg, and for robbery out of New York.

DeLapp was found dead at the scene of a location in the 1600 block of Rio Hill Drive that had been the subject of a call to 911 for a report of shots fired at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday.

DeLapp was the day shelter manager at The Haven in Charlottesville, a nonprofit founded in 2010 that serves the homeless community in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The Haven says DeLapp leaves behind five children ages 8 to 17. Fundraisers have been created to help support DeLapp’s children and to help pay her funeral costs.

Links to those fundraisers are available here and here.

Anyone with information on Butler’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Leitch at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at [email protected] or 434-977-4000.