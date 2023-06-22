Countries
Local

Albemarle County Police seek person of interest in Tuesday homicide on Rio Hill Road

Chris Graham
Published date:
albemarle county murder
Jemarcus Devonte Butler. Photo: Albemarle County Police

The Albemarle County Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with the Tuesday murder of a local woman.

Investigators have named 33-year-old Jemarcus Devonte Butler as a person of interest in the shooting death of Laura DeLapp, 46.

Butler is wanted on a felony capias for malicious wounding out of Lynchburg, and for robbery out of New York.

DeLapp was found dead at the scene of a location in the 1600 block of Rio Hill Drive that had been the subject of a call to 911 for a report of shots fired at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday.

DeLapp was the day shelter manager at The Haven in Charlottesville, a nonprofit founded in 2010 that serves the homeless community in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The Haven says DeLapp leaves behind five children ages 8 to 17. Fundraisers have been created to help support DeLapp’s children and to help pay her funeral costs.

Links to those fundraisers are available here and here.

Anyone with information on Butler’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Leitch at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at [email protected] or 434-977-4000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

