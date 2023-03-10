Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county home fire results in 75k in damages
Local

Albemarle County home fire results in $75k in damages

Crystal Graham
Published:

albemarle countyA family has been displaced after their Albemarle County home caught on fire Thursday afternoon. The fire, located in the 2000 block of Lindsay Road, was likely the result of resistance heating of electrical wiring.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the 4:50 p.m. report of a working fire with visible flames.

The first unit arrived on scene 16 minutes after being dispatched.

The home’s occupants and family dog were evacuated safely with no injuries.

The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the loss from the fire at $75,000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

spring clean up waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro asking for volunteers to clean up along river, streams on Earth Day

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Virginia

Ship repair contractor to expand Norfolk headquarters with $500,000 investment

Rebecca Barnabi

Advanced Integrated Technologies (AIT) is a ship repair contractor for the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and the marine, industrial and commercial industries in North America.

police investigation
Virginia

55-year-old Richmond man dead from likely gunshot wound

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man is dead after police officers responded to a report of a shooting last night at 10:16 p.m.

sick black man
Virginia

VDH monitoring meningococcal disease outbreak including three fatal cases

Crystal Graham
credit card payment
Culture

‘On a dangerous trajectory:’ Americans increase credit card debt by $180.3 billion

Rebecca Barnabi
arlington train crystal city
Virginia

Individual extricated from underneath a train in Arlington County

Crystal Graham
Hickory Wind
Culture

St. Paddy’s Day concert to feature folk group Hickory Wind on March 18

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy