Albemarle County: Barboursville man charged with shooting inside vehicle
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Barboursville man charged with shooting inside vehicle

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A shot fired inside a vehicle on Gordonsville Road Wednesday night has led to the arrest of a Barboursville man.

Anthony Wayne Martin, 45 of Barboursville, faces three felony charges in the incident, which was reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Albemarle County Police.

The only detail from a news release from the PD is that it has been determined that a shot was fired from inside the vehicle during what was described as a “disorder,” and that there were no injuries reported in this incident.

Martin is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond on these and other related charges in Louisa County.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

