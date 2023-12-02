Albemarle County: Barboursville man charged with shooting inside vehicle

A shot fired inside a vehicle on Gordonsville Road Wednesday night has led to the arrest of a Barboursville man.

Anthony Wayne Martin, 45 of Barboursville, faces three felony charges in the incident, which was reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Albemarle County Police.

The only detail from a news release from the PD is that it has been determined that a shot was fired from inside the vehicle during what was described as a “disorder,” and that there were no injuries reported in this incident.

Martin is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond on these and other related charges in Louisa County.