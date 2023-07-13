Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsadventure and exploration my fascination with titanic will go on
Columns

Adventure and exploration: My fascination with Titanic will go on

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Among my many interests in life has always been the tragedy on the night of April 14, 1912.

I’ve studied the who, how, what and, most importantly, why. Why did the Titanic, the largest ocean vessel of its day nicknamed “unsinkable,” end up at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean?

The people who were on board, where they had come from and where they were going, have fascinated me. Is it any surprise I became a journalist as an adult?

One theory about Titanic I always found amazing, but many do not discuss, is that two ancient Egyptian sarcophagi were reportedly on the ship. Going along with the curses of mummies, I have read some believe the ship sunk because the sarcophagi were removed from their resting places and placed on Titanic.

Thousands of lives brought together for a few days and nights, but 1,500 ended on April 14 when Titanic struck an iceberg and began to sink into the ocean.

I saw James Cameron’s 1997 film “Titanic” three times in the movie theater. I was 19 years old and “Rose” was 17. My imagination wondered, if I had been on the ship, would we have been friends?

Would I have been a first-class or third-class passenger? As a descendant of Italian and Irish immigrants, probably third class.

The music, the laughter, the difficult decision in “Rose’s” life, the dishes falling to the floor as Titanic dipped further into the ocean.

“It’s been 84 years.”

“That’s OK. Just try to remember anything, anything at all.”

“Rose’s” secret at the end. She had kept the Heart of the Ocean necklace although it was the only item of value she possessed after almost losing her life the night of the sinking.

I was thrilled to hear Titanic mentioned in the media again a few weeks ago. So often the tragedies of history get their 15 minutes, then we move on. As I wrote about the Titan submersible, I thought for sure they would be found. How could the mother ship lose contact? It couldn’t. They were having technical difficulty and would be found.

Now the Titanic has claimed five more lives, 111 years after it sank.

However, exploration and scientific discovery require risks and taking chances. I doubt OceanGate Expeditions Founder and CEO Stockton Rush or French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet would tell us to stop searching, stop exploring because they lost their lives in the Titan on June 18.

Now that this has happened, I’m surprised we haven’t heard of more accidents related to exploration of Titanic’s wreckage. But, without such research and exploration, we wouldn’t know what we know now of the “ship of dreams.”

If you’ll excuse me, I have more research and reading to do about the Titanic. I’m sure I don’t know all there is to know yet.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

Kon Kneuppel sets second official visit to Virginia: Good news for UVA basketball recruiting

Scott Ratcliffe
jay woolfolk qb
Sports

Podcast: Jay Woolfolk leaves UVA football, leaving Tony Elliott in a bind

Jerry Ratcliffe

The big news today in UVA Athletics involves Jay Woolfolk, the baseball closer and two-year backup quarterback, now former backup quarterback.

us china
Politics, U.S. News

China denies allegations of hacking Microsoft, breaching unclassified government emails

Rebecca Barnabi

The good news is that U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had already planned a trip to Beijing, but China gained insights on his visit.

username password graphic
Business, Virginia

Cloud computing, cybersecurity company to establish HQ in Loudoun County, bring 53 new jobs to NOVA

Crystal Graham
jason miyares
Politics, U.S. News

Miyares signs onto doomed Republican AG effort to question BlackRock over ESG

Chris Graham
abigail spanberger
Politics, U.S. News

Spanberger on Tuberville military fight: ‘Absolutely unthinkable and irresponsible’

Chris Graham
gas
Business, U.S. News

Gas prices, fueled by higher oil prices, on the rise despite drop in consumer demand

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy