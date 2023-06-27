Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsactor who portrayed isidor straus in titanic died in los angeles
Culture

Actor who portrayed Isidor Straus in ‘Titanic’ died in Los Angeles

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© sergeka – stock.adobe.com)

As the world mourns the loss of five passengers who died on the Titan submersible more than a week ago, Hollywood is mourning the loss of actor Lew Palter, 94.

Palter’s connection to the Titan is that he portrayed Macy’s co-owner Isidor Straus in James Cameron’s 1997 film “Titanic.” Isidor Straus and his wife, Ida, were depicted in the film as the couple who chose to hold each other in bed in their stateroom and go down with the Titanic in 1912.

The Straus’s great-great-granddaughter is Wendy Rush, married to Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions who perished onboard the Titan in an implosion a week ago Sunday.

Palter, a New York-born actor, had lung cancer and died in his Los Angeles home on May 21.

He directed several off-Broadway plays during his career, including “Nuts” for the Los Angeles Stage Company. “Nuts” was later adapted into a 1987 movie starring Barbara Streisand.

Palter taught at the CalArts School of Theatre, and tutored students such as Oscar nominees Don Cheadle and Ed Harris, and Emmy nominee Cecily Strong. He retired in 2013 from teaching.

Besides his role in “Titanic,” Palter is remembered for portraying Associate Justice Benjamin Halperin alongside Walter Matthau in the 1981 comedy-drama “First Monday in October.”

Palter is survived by a daughter and three grandchildren. His wife, “L.A. Law” actress Nancy Vawter, died in 2020 after 64 years of marriage.

The Titan submersible lost communication with its mother ship one hour and 45 minutes after submerging into the ocean toward the wreckage of the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. After a search for several days by an international team of experts, including the U.S. Coast Guard, wreckage was discovered near the hull of the Titanic.

A “catastrophic implosion” as the Titan descended toward the Titanic took the lives of pilot Rush, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman Dawood, 19, Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.

A remote-operated vehicle found five major pieces of debris from the Titan on Thursday, including the nose cone and most of the pressure chamber.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers
2 Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1
3 Richmond Flying Squirrels alums fueling San Francisco Giants playoff push
4 Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body
5 Kline’s to celebrate 80 years of ice cream with community party in Waynesboro

Latest News

vote
U.S./World

‘A major victory for voting rights in our nation’: Supreme Court rules in favor of N.C. voters

Rebecca Barnabi
student loan relief
U.S./World

Maryland, Georgia, Delaware and Virginia have highest student loan debt in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Student loan borrowers in Virginia have the fourth highest student loan debt in the United States, after Maryland, Georgia and Delaware.

joanna hardin uva softball
Sports

UVA formally announces three-year extension for softball coach Joanna Hardin

Chris Graham

The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a three-year contract extension with softball coach Joanna Hardin, who has led the program to two winning seasons in her seven years as head coach.

internet search bar Google
Virginia

Verizon to run 120 miles of fiber to rural counties in Virginia

Crystal Graham
donald trump
U.S./World

‘This is still a secret’: Trump trying to spin smoking gun audio as exoneration

Chris Graham
affordable housing crisis market
Virginia

Amid affordable housing crisis, Alexandria complex raising rates, threatening evictions

Crystal Graham
Olivia Weinschel
Virginia

Norfolk Police lead search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Monday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy