ACC Power Rankings Week 5: Florida State holds top spot, Louisville Cardinals flying high 

FSU, with a bye, continues to occupy the top spot in the latest ACC Power Rankings, while Louisville holds the best ACC record after a comeback win over NC State on Friday night.

The Cardinals’ fifth straight win earned an AP ranking. Week 6 holds the program’s biggest test, a home meeting with No. 11 Notre Dame.

Looking back to this past weekend, with several teams having byes, the big game pickings were slim. The marquee matchup came in Durham, where Notre Dame used a late score to defeat Duke, 21-14.

Aside from Duke’s late loss, the conference took a hit when Georgia Tech lost at home to MAC foe Bowling Green.

Some bright spots: Virginia Tech picked up its first conference win, beating Pitt, 38-21; Clemson looked like Clemson with a convincing win over Syracuse.

This weekend, many of the ACC contenders are back on the gridiron.

FSU hosts Virgina Tech, UNC hosts Syracuse, while Miami is at home against Georgia Tech.

Here’s this week look around the ACC