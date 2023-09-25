ACC Power Rankings Week 5: Familiarity at the top, futility at the bottom 

Week 5 play around the ACC is in the books, and Florida State remains the conference kingpin.

The Seminoles, at the top since preseason, made a statement with an overtime win on the road at Clemson, winning 31-24. It was the first win in Death Valley for FSU since 2014.

A huge win for Seminoles and a devastating loss for Clemson, who fell to 0-2 in ACC action and 2-2 overall. The boo-birds were out in unison for Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney after the game.

At the opposite end of the ACC football spectrum are the two teams from the Old Dominion. Both Virginia and Virgina Tech lost again on Saturday.

The Cavaliers shot themselves in the foot not once, not twice, but three times in the game’s final minute with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that practically handed NC State a 24-21 win.

The Hokies, a surprising near-touchdown underdog to Marshall, lived up to Vegas expectations, falling to the Thundering Herd 24-17. The Tech offense continues to be a disaster.

Meanwhile, don’t look now, but football is beginning to get noticed along Tobacco Road. Both UNC and Duke remain undefeated at 4-0.

ESPN “Gameday” sets up shop at Duke on Saturday for the first time in school history as Notre Dame comes to Wallace Wade Stadium. Since beating Clemson to begin the year, the Blue Devils have had a favorable schedule that corrects itself Saturday.

Here’s this week’s lowdown on the state of football in the ACC.