ACC Football Power Rankings: Seven teams still undefeated, but that’s about to change

Exactly half of the ACC remains undefeated following this past weekend’s play.

That will all change this week as a few teams begin conference play.

It was an ACC-Big 10 showdown Saturday as the two conferences had six contests. The ACC prevailed in four of the six, as only Virginia and Virginia Tech came away with losses.

Week 3 is in the books, and now the most anticipated ACC game of the year kicks off Saturday as Florida State faces Clemson.

OK, Clemson may have dampened the hype, losing to Duke in Week 1, but Clemson has a chance to right the ship with a win in Death Valley.

FSU vs. Clemson may be the marquee matchup in the league Saturday, but a few other unbeaten teams will look to stay perfect as well.

Carolina travels to Pitt while Georgia Tech travels to Winston Salem to tangle with Wake Forest.

Here’s the pecking order in the ACC after Week 3.