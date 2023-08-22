‘A simple game changer for small businesses’: How Amazon incorporates AI

Sixty to 70 percent of products offered by Amazon actually come from third-party companies.

Yoni Mazor is co-founder and chief growth officer at one of the companies, Getida, headquartered in New Jersey. He considers the company to be a small business with 230 employees around the world. Getida audits technology with the help of artificial intelligence or AI.

“Through AI, we’re able to assist our team members regarding the outcome,” Mazor said of the incorporation of AI into Amazon business.

Getida began incorporating AI into business four years ago.

“Today, it’s a super hot trend,” Mazor said. “I’m glad to see it’s become a revolution or a game changer for companies.”

Mazor said he is optimistic about the potential for AI. He chooses to see it as a blessing.

“You can just do more in less time,” he said.

AI provides the next level of ability for individuals and companies. For example, if your company sells furniture, instead of hiring a production team to arrange and photograph items to create a catalogue, generative AI can create whatever background you want and create a company catalogue.

“That’s a simple game changer for small businesses,” Mazor said.

He said that with AI he feels confident his company can grow and compete, while other companies may lose an edge in competition.

“That’s what’s exciting. We feel like we’re at the cusp of the next 10 years,” Mazor said.

The evolution of AI is comparable to the evolution of the internet. Introduced in the 1990s, by 2010, the internet had evolved to individuals carrying smartphones.

“It opened up new markets and new ways to make money,” he said.

In the moment with AI the question is: where will it take us?

“We’re in dramatically historical times,” Mazor said of AI technology. He said he will remain optimistic about the technology’s potential.

Mazor said the world has yet to see the full potential of Amazon.

“It’s AI capabilities are tremendous,” he said. Amazon introduced AI to the world in the form of Alexa.

Amazon has relationships with 9 million third-party sellers and the sellers are thriving online. The model created by Amazon is proving the potential of open AI for other entities and government.

“Maybe Amazon has the power to change the world [with AI],” Mazor said. And open possibilities for charity and health organizations as well.

According to Mazor, Congress creating an AI Caucus to regulate AI in the United States is a good idea.

“The fact that government is going to set some sort of infrastructure — that’s important.”

Reasons and needs exist for creating guardrails with AI, however, again, Mazor said he remains optimistic that not many guardrails will be necessary.