Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘A friend to all no matter their circumstance’: First Black legislator in Western Virginia dies
Virginia

‘A friend to all no matter their circumstance’: First Black legislator in Western Virginia dies

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

Western Virginia‘s first Black legislator Onzlee Ware died early Sunday morning at age 70 after a brief battle with cancer.

Ware, who was born in North Carolina, was one of the few Black legislators to represent a majority white district in the Commonwealth.

While attending North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro in September 1975, he was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and marijuana. The charges were dismissed as part of a deal for him to become a police informant. Ware said it was a “wake-up call from God.”

When his role as an informant was revealed in court a year later, he was shot and critically wounded the next day. He later lost his left leg.

Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steven Landes served with Ware when he was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates and House Appropriations Committee.

“He was a very dedicated public servant, both in the General Assembly, and as a Judge. Onzlee was a strong advocate for those he represented in the Roanoke Valley, and especially those who sometimes did not have a voice in the public square. I remember Onzlee to be a friend to all no matter their circumstance, political party or background. He was exactly the type of public servant and individual we are sorely missing in today’s society. It was my honor and privilege to have served with him, and to have known him. He made his community and Virginia a better place because of his service,” Landes said.

Ware came to Roanoke in the 1980s, as reported by the Cardinal Times, and worked for the Boy Scouts. He became active in Democratic politics and well known in the 1990s as an organizer of Black voters. In 2003, a seat came open in the House of Delegates, and Ware won the Democratic primary by 56 percent.

He resigned from the House of Delegates in November 2013, then was chief judge for Roanoke County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in Virginia’s Judicial District 23. 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

business expansion concept
Economy, Virginia

Virginia cold storage company to invest $27M in Frederick County expansion

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

A deep dive into Virginia’s issues on offense: Is there a fix for Tony Bennett, staff?

Chris Graham

Virginia ranks 170th in offensive efficiency in KenPom, roughly 50th percentile nationally, basically an average college basketball offense.

teen tornado drill
Environment, Virginia

Planned statewide tornado drill rescheduled to avoid interference with primary elections

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is changing the date of a planned statewide tornado drill to ensure there will not be any impact on primary elections.

Senior woman running at park
Health, US & World

Heart health: Sorry men, study shows women get more benefits from exercise

Crystal Graham
Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

Rep. Don Beyer to serve on bipartisan Task Force on Artificial Intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local

Virginia native Brandon Carter says goodbye to American Shakespeare Center

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Blowout loss at Virginia Tech did serious damage to Virginia in the computers

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status