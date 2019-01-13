New year, new goals: Virginia Tech faculty offer tips for starting, sticking to resolutions
Travel. Read more books. Eat healthier. Improve your credit score. These are some of the millions of resolutions that people may make when a new year begins. Have you taken the first step?
Several Virginia Tech experts offer tips for getting started on some of these common resolutions — and ways to help you stick with them throughout the year.
Reach for a book, not your phone
Among some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is reading more books. Virginia Tech professor of literacy and coordinator of the Reading Specialist Program, Heidi Anne Mesmer said the first step is to find books, magazines, or articles that you want to read, but you have to do a little work. Think about books that will help you do something that you want to do, such as build a deck, garden, cook, do your job better, or increase your confidence.
Incorporate more reading time into your day with Mesmer’s other tips.
Eat slowly, walk regularly, and more: Five steps for healthy eating and exercise
The most commonly expressed New Year’s resolutions usually involve eating healthier, exercising more, and losing weight. Virginia Tech assistant professor of human nutrition, foods, and exercise, Vivica Kraak points to five easy steps that — when followed carefully
— can result in weight loss and a healthier lifestyle in 2019.
Read Kraak’s five steps.
Escape your routine
If New Year’s resolutions are all about getting out of the routine and breaking old habits, nothing rings in 2019 better than a vow to travel more. Nancy McGehee, a professor of hospitality and tourism management, said the benefits of travel are immeasurable.
Read McGehee’s advice on these benefits.
Find your ideal credit score
When it comes to financial responsibility, nothing gets you off on the right foot in 2019 faster than fixing your credit score, said Travis Mountain, an assistant professor in agricultural and applied economics. He offers three quick suggestions for repairing less-than-perfect credit.
Read Mountain’s suggestions.
