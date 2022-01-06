New Virginia unemployment claims up over holidays week

Published Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 5:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For the filing week ending Jan. 1, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 1,813, an increase of 609 claimants from the previous week.

Over half of initial claims that had a self-reported industry were in the construction, manufacturing, accommodation and food services, and administrative and waste services industries. Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 11,262, which was an increase of 6,358 claims from the previous week and 82 percent lower than the 63,588 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related



