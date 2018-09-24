New Virginia Tech biomedical engineering degree to focus on technology transfer, health care

With the nation’s demand for health-related services, products, and professionals expected to skyrocket over the next decade, students in the program will be uniquely trained to bridge the gap between traditional medicine and the technology needed to address emerging and complex health care problems. Accordingly, the new program will emphasize technology transfer, engineering fundamentals, and hands-on learning opportunities.

Approved by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia on Sept. 18, the degree will be offered through the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics within the College of Engineering, which currently hosts both master’s and doctoral programs in biomedical engineering through a partnership with the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

“There’s definitely demand for more biomedical engineers across the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Pamela VandeVord, the N. Waldo Harrison Professor and interim head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics.

“Every year we get calls from students who want this degree at Virginia Tech, and every year we have to turn them away,” she said. “We also know that industry representatives are actively recruiting for people who have a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering, so the new program will meet a need expressed by both students and employers.”