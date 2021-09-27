New tech solutions that will turn cybersecurity around in the future

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many things. It has made us spend more time at home in front of our computer screens. Many of us were forced to work from home as well. The bottom line is, we are now spending more time online than ever.

At the same time, companies are trying to speed up their digital transformation, but this causes some cybersecurity concerns. The whole situation has increased the number of cyberattacks and created new challenges for companies.

Cybersecurity has always been important, and it seems that now it’s more crucial than ever. Apart from internet users having to take things more seriously, it’s also important to use technology to our advantage. Here are the new digital solutions that will have a huge impact on cybersecurity.

Embedded authentication hardware

Usernames and passwords are often the weak point for many users, especially those younger people. We can have all the security measures in place, but nothing can protect us if we don’t act responsibly. People are often careless with their login credentials and use weak passwords.

This is why embedded hardware authenticators are becoming a thing. This technology offers multiple layers of verification security to ensure the identity of the user is authentic. In other words, the hardware itself gives users access if they are, in fact, the owners.

Some companies have already developed this kind of hardware. We can only expect this to become a standard. Not only will it limit access to real users only, but people won’t be able to use the hardware if they steal it.

Blockchain

The fact that blockchain was so successful in securing cryptocurrency transactions has made everyone else realize its potential. When two parties engage in a transaction, the whole process isn’t executed until both are recognized and identified.

This is the fundamental element of blockchain technology. But blockchain is similarly used for cybersecurity using this P2P premise. All of the members on a blockchain platform need to verify the data that they are adding.

The transaction can be executed only when all of the conditions have been met. Blockchain also leaves no room for tracking and makes it difficult for hackers to breach the platform.

Hybrid cloud

There are many types of cloud computing services. Hybrid cloud has changed the way people go about securing their data. Machine learning together with autonomous systems proved to be a great combination for boosting security. The key to a hybrid cloud is that it gives more control over business data.

Furthermore, there is a much lower risk of this data being breached. Companies have the option of choosing where they want to house all of the workloads and data while considering things like security, policy, and compliance.

At the same time, the hybrid cloud also allows storage standardization, which is very important for data insurance and recovery.

AI & ML

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are constantly being used for improving cybersecurity. These technologies have found their way into this domain and aren’t going away anytime soon. Their capabilities allow setting up more organic and autonomous security systems.

Instead of creating a limited design, these technologies can train, learn, and upgrade on an ongoing basis. The sophisticated algorithms of AI allow it to detect seemingly invisible threats. Machine learning capabilities enable systems to learn about all kinds of threats through repetition.

By attacking them with various spam attachments, breaches, ID thefts, ransomware, and other attacks, they can be trained to recognize and stop them. They can spot patterns within tons of data and processes, making them ideal for detecting attacks.

Behavioral analytics

The Cambridge Analytica Scandal has raised all kinds of questions about how Facebook uses data. Facebook is one of the first major companies that used data mining for behavioral analytics. The social network uses this technique to target all of its users with adequate advertisements.

But behavioral analytics is getting a lot of attention when finding ways to improve cybersecurity. This approach helps recognize patterns within network activity or system processes to detect real-time threats. For example, getting an abnormal number of requests could indicate that there’s a DDOS attack.

But this is only a basic example, and behavioral analytics still needs to be developed for security within user devices and applications.

Conclusion

The future of online security looks really bright. The COVID-19 pandemic has made companies and individuals realize just how vulnerable they are online. Luckily, the tech industry is already working on developing new solutions that will keep us safe in the digital world.