New poll shows strong support for bipartisan redistricting

A new Mason-Dixon poll registers support for bipartisan redistricting in Virginia at 72 percent.

The Virginia General Assembly will take up a second reading of a proposed constitutional amendment that would require establish a bipartisan commission ahead of the mandated 2020 legislative redistricting.

Strongest support came from Northern Virginia (78 percent), Hampton Roads (76 percent) and Richmond Metro (71 percent), with 80 percent of African American voters and 80 percent of Democrats surveyed supporting passage of the amendment as well.

This poll comes two weeks after a CNU/Wason Center survey showing 70 percent approval of the same amendment.

“It is encouraging to see a second poll in as many weeks indicating that Virginia voters are strongly in support of this amendment,” OneVirginia2021 Executive Director Brian Cannon said. “But we also know that our fight isn’t over until a comprehensive package is passed in the General Assembly that includes specific provisions banning the exploitation of political data, requiring the commission’s makeup to reflect Virginia’s diversity, and setting clear criteria on the commission and any subsequent Virginia court.”

