New festival in Harrisonburg blends comedy, music and axe throwing
The first Lachlan In A Cave: A Comedy Music Axe Throwing Festival, a two day event, will take place at Melrose Civil War Caverns in Harrisonburg on July 15 and 16. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
X2 Comedy has teamed up with Melrose Civil War Caverns and Beards & Broads Axe Throwing Bar & Grill to bring you this inaugural family friendly event.
There will be live music, activities and axe throwing on festival grounds outside with X2 Comedy shows inside the cave. Gem mining and cave tours featuring more than 100 signatures of Civil War soldiers etched in the walls will also be available throughout the festival.
“We’re thrilled to bring to the community the biggest headliner we’ve had yet, Lachlan Patterson, to do our first cave comedy shows. Lachlan (pronounced Lock-lyn) rose to prominence after his memorable appearance on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. He’s been on FOX’s Punchline, Tosh.0 with his third special out, Dark White,” said Dawn Davis Womack, a comedian, producer, podcaster at X2 Comedy. “Plus, you can catch a local husband and wife comic duo with Chris Womack, the Funny JMU professor, hosting the shows and myself aka Everybody’s Wine Mom opening for Lachlan. We’re not Lachlan, but together with you we’ll fill the cave with laughter at this one-of-a-kind experience.”
The music line up for this festival event includes:
- July 15: Brandy Lindsey, OPHIE and Beyond The Sea.
- July 16: Brandy Lindsey, Keynote Illidge, Matt Mozingo, Blacklantis Collective, Ebony Nicole, Jessamyn Day and Beyond the Sea
The food and beverage garden features Restless Moons Brewing, Brix & Columns Vineyards and 1 Tribe Farm’s food truck.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Living Waters Freedom Initiative, a non-profit for veterans.
Melrose Civil War Caverns are located at 6639 North Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.
Advanced tickets are recommended. Festival admission ranges from $25-40 per person. There are four comedy show times throughout the festival. It is a seated show; seating is limited due to cave capacity. Guided cave tours are $15 and may be purchased on site at the festival.
Tickets are available at www.x2comedy.com