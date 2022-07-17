New Dominion Bookshop to host event with poet and UVA professor emeritus Gregory Orr
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with poet and UVA professor emeritus Gregory Orr on Saturday, August 27, at 2 p.m.
Orr will be reading from his new book, “Selected Books of the Beloved,” which will be released from Copper Canyon Press in early August.
This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.
Drawing from a rich tradition of lyric poetry, “Selected Books of the Beloved” is the culmination of that project, and more—it is a celebration of the transformative power of poetry, and of our extraordinary capacity to feel and to love.
Orr is the author of 12 collections of poetry. At the Dodge Poetry Festival in 2018, he premiered a 50-minute song/poem cycle, “The Beloved,” with the Parkington Sisters.
He’s been interviewed by Krista Tippett for her “On Being” series by PBS NewsHour, and by NPR’s “This I Believe” series.
Orr has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts and an award in literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
Professor emeritus at the University of Virginia, Orr taught at UVA from 1975 to 2019 and was a founder and the first director of its MFA program in writing.
New Dominion Book Shop is located on the Downtown Mall at 404 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.
For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.