New Dominion Bookshop to host authors Amanda Swanson, Bill Haltom

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with authors Amanda Swanson (UVA Law ’20) and Bill Haltom on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 7-8 p.m.

Swanson and Haltom will be speaking about their new book, Full Court Press: How Pat Summitt, a High School Basketball Player, and a Legal Team Changed the Game. This event is free and open to the public.

When Victoria Cape moved to Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the early 1970s, she had no idea that her desire to play basketball would change the game for women and the sport in Tennessee. Encouraged to sign up for basketball by her athletic father, Cape was in for a shock: the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association endorsed an entirely different form of the game for high school women than the version of basketball commonly played around the country.

Women played six-on-six basketball, in which offensive players stayed on one half of the court, and defensive players on the other half—defenders could spend their entire careers without taking a shot.

Cape sued the TSSAA, and her lawsuit paved the way for women to play basketball by the same rules as men and served as an early test case of groundbreaking Title IX legislation. Further adding to the case’s history-making précis was the presence of a young Pat Summitt, recently elevated to head coach of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who bravely testified on behalf of Cape during the lawsuit.

Full Court Press is a valuable addition to research on how individual initiative can bring about social change—in Tennessee, in the sporting world, and as a part of the broader struggle for women’s equality. Written in a lighthearted and inspiring style, this book is a must-read for anyone fascinated by the many achievements of Pat Summitt, Tennessee women’s basketball, or women’s sports history in general.

Haltom is an award-winning newspaper and magazine columnist, and the author of seven books. He lives and writes in Memphis and Monteagle, Tennessee.

Swanson worked as women’s basketball operations assistant at Mount St. Joseph University and is currently a law student at the University of Virginia.

