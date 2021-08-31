Nelson County: Route 6 bridge project impacts traffic

Motorists who use Route 6 in Nelson County should expect possible delays and changes in traffic patterns during a bridge project near Route 29.

During construction, there will be an 11-foot width restriction in place on Route 6 West. Only westbound traffic allowed on Route 6 between Route 29 and Tidbit Trail. Tractor-trailers will be unable to access Route 29 North from Route 6. Signs, message boards and other devices will alert motorists to the changes in traffic pattern.

Mobilization is already underway for the planned work, including substructure repair, deck extension and overlay. An October completion is scheduled, weather permitting.