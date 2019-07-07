NBA Summer League: Kyle Guy goes off in Sacramento win

Kyle Guy had a summer-best 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting to help the Sacramento Kings to a 94-77 win over China in NBA Summer League action on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Guy, the 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player as UVA won its first national championship, also had five assists in 29 minutes.

The 2019 second-round draft pick is averaging 14.5 points and 2.5 assists per game for the Kings, and is shooting 41.7 percent from the floor.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google