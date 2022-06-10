NBA Finals Game 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

On Friday night, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; free NBA Finals Game 4 odds, predictions, and best bets are here for Warriors vs Celtics on June 10. BetOnline odds and free NBA Finals predictions are featured below. To watch the game live for free, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. Other NBA betting picks are in the “Sports” section up top.

2022 NBA Finals Game 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets | Recap

On Friday, June 10, Game 4 of the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics defeated the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Then, Golden State recovered in Game 2, defeating Boston 107-88 at home.

Next, in Game 3, the Celtics beat the Warriors 116-100 at TD Garden. For Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics are four-point favorites over the Warriors at TD Garden. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the C’s have a 75.4% chance of winning Game 4 over the Dubs.

2022 NBA Finals — Warriors vs Celtics Injuries — Game 4 Injury Report

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (questionable) | PG Stephen Curry (probable) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (probable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Boston Celtics Injuries: PF Robert Williams III (probable)

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Celtics Pick — Warriors +4 (-112) | Preview

Additionally, the Celtics gave the Warriors everything they had in Game 3. In their 116-100 win at TD Garden, Jaylen Brown led his team in scoring with 27 points. Plus, Jayson Tatum also scored 26 points. The C’s scored 68 first-half points, and the Dubs were simply outmatched on Wednesday night. One notable Game 3 prop bet pertained to which team would win the first half. If you picked the Celtics, congratulations.

Moreover, besides Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors struggled to get the ball rolling. Curry scored a team-high 31 points in 37 minutes played. The eight-time All-Star nailed six 3-pointers, shooting 6-for-11 from long range. Not to mention, the Celtics outrebounded them 47-31. Although the Dubs put up 33 points to start the second half, the C’s held them to only 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Warriors vs Celtics Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 4 Odds and Best Bets

Furthermore, for noteworthy 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Warriors are 1-4-1 ATS in their past six road matchups versus the Celtics. On the other hand, the C’s are 14-6 SU in their previous 20 home games against the Dubs. Other Warriors vs Celtics betting trends for Game 4 are posted below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 6-3 ATS in their last nine contests.

Next, Golden State is 1-6-1 ATS versus Boston in its past eight meetings.

Also, the total has gone over in four of the Warriors’ previous five games played.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 5-2 SU in their past seven contests.

To add to that, the total has gone under in 12 of Boston’s last 16 matchups against Golden State.

Finally, the total has gone under in four of the Celtics’ previous five games played on a Friday.

Warriors vs Celtics Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 Odds and Best Bets

Equally important, after Game 3, the Celtics are 7-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Are they destined to finish the postseason undefeated after a loss? While the C’s are arguably the best at bouncing back after losing, the team won two straight playoff games only twice this playoffs. It happened for the sixth and seventh games of the conference semifinals.

Then, they won the fourth and fifth games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat. Betting experts are expecting the Warriors to win at least one game at TD Garden in this series. After all, the Dubs defeated them 111-107 on the road on Dec. 17. One thing to note is that Al Horford didn’t play in that contest.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the percentage shows the Celtics with a 74.5% probability of winning Game 4 on Friday night. In the end, think about picking the Warriors to win Game 4, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 214.5. Other 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 odds, predictions, and best bets are on the main page.

NBA Finals Game 4 Pick — Warriors +4 (-112)

