Nats top Reds, 3-1, winning third straight
Joe Ross was solid for a third straight start, pitching into the seventh inning in a 3-1 Washington Nationals win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Nats Park.
Ross (3-3, 5.91 ERA) gave up a run on five hits in six and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking two on 92 pitches. He has given up just one earned run over his last three starts, spanning 18 and a third innings.
Brian Dozier and Juan Soto each hit solo homers in the fourth for Washington (64-55), which has now won three straight games, and tied its season high by going nine games over .500.
Daniel Hudson picked up his first save of the season, going an inning and two-thirds, scattering three hits.
