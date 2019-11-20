NASCAR stunner: 2020 will be Jimmie Johnson’s last as full-time driver

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson confirmed today that he will compete in his 19th and final full-time Cup Series season in 2020.

The 83-time Cup Series race winner will discuss his decision in a press conference on Thursday. He will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, for whom Johnson has driven for his entire Cup career. The 44-year-old Johnson is considered as one of the greatest champions in sports.

Johnson’s record-tying seven Cup titles, which include five straight from 2006-2010, are equaled only by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. In 2009, Johnson became the first race car driver to be named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. The elite list of sports legends who have received the honor include icons such as Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

All 83 of Johnson’s points-paying Cup wins have come in the No. 48 Chevrolet of Hendrick Motorsports. Some of Johnson’s victories include two wins in the prestigious DAYTONA 500, four at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a record 11 wins at Dover International Speedway, nine at Martinsville Speedway and eight at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Along the way, Johnson led nearly 19,000 career laps and qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs in 15 of the 16 seasons since the format’s inception in 2004.

The only year he did not make the NASCAR playoffs was this year.

The El Cajon, Calif., native began racing motorcycles at the age of five followed by off-road trucks and eventually cars on pavement. At 25, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Charlotte on Oct. 7, 2001, and this past Sunday recorded his 651st career start in the 2019 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

His 19th and final full-time season will open with the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 16, 2020.

Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for its 2021 team alignment at a later date.

