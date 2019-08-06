NASCAR heads to Michigan for pivotal racing weekend

Published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, 4:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

NBC Sports travels to NASCAR’s fastest track this weekend with live coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumer Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

This weekend’s live NASCAR coverage also features Xfinity Series racing from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Entering Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan, Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, leads the regular season standings with 851 points and 4 wins, followed by Joey Logano (838 points, 2 wins) and Kevin Harvick (777 points, 1 win). They will battle against Denny Hamlin (771 points, 3 wins), Martin Truex Jr. (753 points, 4 wins) and Michigan native Brad Keselowski (728 points, 3 wins). Harvick won last year’s August race at Michigan. Logano won the pole and took the checkered flag at this season’s first Michigan race in June.

Last weekend, Chase Elliott became just the fifth driver in NASCAR history to win back-to-back races at Watkins Glen. This was Elliott’s second win of the season and fifth career win.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coverage begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET with the first practice on NBCSN, followed by qualifying at 5 p.m. ET and NASCAR America Fan Friday will return Friday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN live from Michigan International Speedway. The program will originate from the Peacock Pit Box amongst the fans at Michigan and will include numerous driver interviews.

Coverage continues Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET on CNBC with the second practice for the Cup Series and shifts to streaming coverage of the final practice at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Sunday’s race-day coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with NASCAR America live from the Peacock Pit Box on Pit Road followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Live coverage of the Consumer Energy 400 begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Wrapping up race-day coverage, NBCSN will present a half-hour post-race show at 6 p.m. ET, followed by NASCAR Victory Lap at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Like this: Like Loading...