Must-watch sporting events in 2021

Sports fans are in for a treat over the next few months, with the schedule packed with a host of top-class action from across the sporting spectrum.

Soccer, golf, baseball and horse racing are amongst the sports staging major events between now and the end of the year.

Cricket, tennis, motor racing, pool and darts are also scheduled to stage some truly thrilling events over the next few months.

Read on as we take a closer look at some of the must-watch sporting events taking place around the world during the remainder of 2021.

Champions League

The Sports Today is the ideal sports news site to follow when the 2021/22 Champions League gets underway in September.

The prestigious tournament features the top soccer teams in Europe and always attracts a massive worldwide television audience.

Chelsea claimed the trophy last season by beating Manchester City in the final and are amongst the favorites to defend it after investing heavily in their squad this summer.

However, they are unlikely to have things their own way, with Man City, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Bayern Munich expected to mount strong challenges.

Ryder Cup

Golf takes center stage at the end of September, with the Ryder Cup bringing together the best players from the United States and Europe.

The 43rd edition of the prestigious competition takes place at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, and promises to be a thrilling affair.

The U.S. have generally struggled in the Ryder Cup since the turn of the century, winning just two of the nine events staged.

However, with home advantage and a partisan crowd to back them, the U.S. will rightly fancy their chances of regaining the title.

Major League Baseball

The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season is heading towards the final few weeks, meaning that the play-offs are just around the corner.

There are four rounds in the post-season – Wild Card Series, Division Series, League Championship Series and the World Series.

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series is scheduled for October 26 at the home of the league champion with the superior regular season record.

Los Angeles Dodgers lifted the trophy last year, but no team has defended the title since the New York Yankees achieved the feat in 2020.

Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup

The delayed T20 Cricket World Cup will dominate many of the sporting headlines during October and November.

The seventh edition of the tournament will now take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, having been moved from Australia and India due to logistical issues.

India and England are favorites to win the trophy, while Australia and New Zealand are also expected to make their mark.

West Indies are the reigning champions, but no team has ever successfully defended the T20 Cricket World Cup title.

Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships head to California this year as Del Mar Race Track hosts the climax of the international horse racing calendar.

The two-day meeting is scheduled to take place at the start of November and will attract the best horses, jockeys, trainers and owners from across the globe.

Godolphin’s Essential Quality is strongly fancied to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic after claiming victory in the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes earlier this season.

Trained by Brad Cox, the three-year-old was an unlucky loser in the Kentucky Derby and should be extremely tough to beat in the Classic.

ATP World Tour Finals

The 2021 ATP Finals is a lucrative men’s tennis tournament that will be played in Turin, Italy, from November 14-21.

It is an eagerly-anticipated season-ending event for the highest-ranked singles players and doubles teams on the ATP Tour.

The eight players who qualify for the singles event are split into two groups of four. The top two in each section qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners meeting in the final.

Russian star Daniil Medvedev claimed victory in 2020, continuing the trend of the event producing surprise results over the past few years.

Mosconi Cup

The Mosconi Cup returns to Alexandra Palace, London, in December as pool stages its version of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Europe regained the trophy in 2020 after two years in American hands, and will rightly fancy their chances of keeping hold of it on home soil.

They ran riot in last year’s Mosconi Cup, romping home by an impressive 11-3 scoreline to draw level with the US on 13 victories apiece.

Captains Alex Lely and Jeremy Jones have already started to assemble their rosters, with Albin Ouschan and Shane Van Boening confirmed as taking part in the event.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the culmination of the Formula 1 season and could be an absolute cracker this year.

There has been little to choose between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen this term and a title showdown in the final event is on the cards.

Hamilton is chasing his eighth World Drivers’ Championship, but he has been unable to shake off Verstappen during the current campaign.

The British star has won in Abu Dhabi on five previous occasions, but Verstappen comfortably took the chequered flag in last year’s race.

PDC World Darts Championship

The 29th edition of the PDC World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace in London rounds off a thrilling few months for sport.

Gerwyn Price won the title last time around, comfortably defeating Gary Anderson 7-3 to become the new world number one.

Price remains in excellent form, recently scooping his fourth PDC European Tour title with an 8-2 defeat of Michael Smith in the inaugural Hungarian Darts Trophy.

Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen are likely to be the biggest threats to Price, but the Welshman is sure to be tough to beat once again.

Story by Michael Black