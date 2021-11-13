Most expensive houses owned by football players

Published Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 12:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Football players are some of the highest paid sports stars in the world. According to the Professional Football Scouts Association the average income is around three million dollars a year. That is not to say that they all make that amount of money. Some of the best-known superstars make double, or triple, that much.

Many of the top players make great money, and they like to spend it on cars and houses. They have places to stay in areas around the world, but they only claim one spot as their home.

Wayne Rooney: He is a retired footballer that now managers the Derby County team. He tops the list of most expensive houses with a mansion in Cheshire that has a worth of twenty-six million dollars. This home has its own bar, snooker room, cinema area, spa, and an indoor swimming pool. It is a three-story building that contains six bedrooms and has a six-car garage alongside it. Didier Drogba: He was the first player-owner in football history. He has retired from playing but still has a say in things due to his part ownership of the Phoenix Rising team. His mansion can be found in Surrey. It is only two stories tall, but it has a price tag of twenty-one million dollars. David Beckham: He is a retired footballer that is currently the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF. His mansion in London is worth around twenty million dollars after all the renovations that he has done. It is four story home with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It has its own gym built in and has a large wine cellar and separate living quarters for guests and family. John Terry: He is a former player that became an assistant head coach of Aston Villa. He has recently chosen to leave the sport to spend time with his family while he tries to move into a managing role. His home in valued at seven and a half million dollars and is located in Surrey. It has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, an outdoor pool and tennis court. It also has some stables on the property. Cristiano Ronaldo: He currently plays for Manchester United and is the captain for the Portugal National Team. His home found in Cheshire has seven bedrooms, a cinema room, swimming pool, and a four-car garage alongside of it. It has a value of six million dollars.

Can you imagine the home loan that would be needed for you to obtain one of these homes? For a football star it may be a drop in the bucket, for most of us it would be more than we could feasibly pay out for a house within our entire lives.

There are many more football players that have large homes that book for five million or less. Players such as Mario Balotelli, Lionel Messi, Andrea Iniesta, Frank Lampard, and Gareth Bale. Of course, we cannot have a list of high dollar homes without adding Kaka. They all have homes that are valued at three million or more. Many of the football players seem to settle in Surrey, along with other well-known stars.

Footballers earn excessive amounts of money for their talents, and their showmanship, on the field. People that have high incomes are going to spend their money on high end houses to live in, and even some to simply vacation in. As the years go by, and fresh players evolve, the value of houses that football players live in will go up. Renovations to match each particular style will also help increase the price tags of houses that are currently resided in.

Story by Samantha Waites

Related



