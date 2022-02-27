Morris powers VMI to 13-3 win over Lafayette: Keydets complete sweep

Redshirt sophomore Zac Morris fell just a single short of hitting for the cycle Sunday as VMI rolled to a 13-3 win over visiting Lafayette College in a non-conference game from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The victory gave VMI a sweep of the three-game series in which the Keydet bats came alive for 34 runs and 38 hits.

Morris doubled in the second frame and delivered a two-run home run in the fifth as part of a five-run Keydet inning. The shortstop tripled over the right fielder’s head in the sixth but grounded out twice in his final two at bats.

The Leopards took a 3-2 lead after a two-run home run in the fourth inning from Kyle Chmielewski. VMI plated five runs in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead and added two more in the sixth and four in the eighth. Freshman right-hander Holden Wilkerson earned his first collegiate win out of the bullpen, tossing 4 2/3 innings allowing only one hit, one walk and no runs with eight strikeouts. Ty Barker threw a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

Redshirt sophomore Justin Starke went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs and two RBI. Ty Swaim also had three hits and Reeves Whitmore went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Cole Garrett had a hit, two walks and scored twice and Will Knight also had a hit and walked twice. Justin Nase had a hit, a walk and had two sacrifice hits, including a successful suicide squeeze.

Chmielewski was 2-3 with two runs and three RBI for Lafayette (0-7).

The Keydets (4-3) travel to James Madison University for a non-conference game Tuesday at 3 p.m.