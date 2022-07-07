More than $50 million secured in federal funding for two Virginia airports
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $50,265,000 in federal funding for two airports in Virginia.
Awarded through the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program, which was created from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Washington Dulles International Airport will receive $49,600,000 for the construction of a 14-gate concourse to replace the existing temporary concourse. Richmond International Airport will receive $665,000 for Richmond International Airport for renovation of the Federal Inspection Station to meet Customs and Border Protection Service Facility standards for international travel processing.
“These funds will go toward modernizing and updating both Dulles and Richmond International Airports,” the senators said in a press release. “We are glad to see continued, meaningful investment in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law that will make travel through our airports easier and more accessible.”
In 2021, Warner and Kaine announced nearly $400 million in funding for Virginia airports through the bipartisan infrastructure law.