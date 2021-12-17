More than 2,800 Hokies to graduate at fall commencement on Friday

More than 2,800 Hokies will graduate on Friday during Virginia Tech’s fall commencement ceremonies, which return to in-person celebrations in Cassell Coliseum on Dec. 17.

The University Commencement Ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Graduate School Ceremony will occur at 2:30 p.m. Both events will be available via livestream video from the university homepage for those unable to attend in person. Doors will open at 9 a.m. for the university ceremony and 1 p.m. for the graduate ceremony.

The events will honor approximately 2,827 students who completed their academic degrees during the summer and fall terms. Use #HokieGrad for all social media posts related to commencement.

In keeping with current guidelines related to wearing masks at university events, Virginia Tech will require masks — regardless of vaccination status — for both ceremonies inside Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech alumnus Dan Maguire, entrepreneur and chief executive officer, will deliver the keynote address at the university ceremony. Three graduate students will share their experiences and education journeys during the graduate ceremony. Their remarks will be modeled on the Nutshell Games created by the Center for Communicating Science.

During the ceremony, 1,494 undergraduates will be recognized for earning bachelor’s degrees. See a full listing of undergraduates receiving degrees at Friday’s ceremony.

Of the graduates, 462 earned a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

Computer science is the most popular major, followed by business information technology and human development. The College of Engineering will feature the most undergraduates receiving degrees with a total of 332.

Additionally, Virginia Tech’s six other colleges will award the following bachelor’s degrees to summer and fall graduates:

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences: 129

College of Architecture and Urban Studies: 66

Pamplin College of Business: 275

College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences: 307

College of Natural Resources and Environment: 67

College of Science: 318

Virginia Tech will recognize 1,333 summer and fall graduates who will receive an advanced, master’s, or doctoral degree.

The graduate degree candidates include 733 master’s degrees, 12 education specialist degrees, 256 Ph.D.s, and 19 doctors of education.

A total of 313 students will receive advanced graduate certificates.

For the latest details on commencement, visit vt.edu/commencement.

