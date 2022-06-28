MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 28
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Tuesday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 28
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (June 28): Cedric Mullins Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
With our first player prop of the day, let’s go with Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles to have over 1.5 total bases against the Mariners. In their game against Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, the Baltimore Orioles will be in for a tough challenge. However, Cedric Mullins has been able to hit .444 against Robbie Ray over the course of his career and has already hit two home runs. He also has an average exit velocity of 99.2 MPH, indicating that he’s hitting the ball hard and should continue to do so.
Cedric Mullins will be entering this game with a .253 batting average and six home runs this season. Despite having a worse year than last year, he should be able to deliver for us given his recent success against Ray.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 28): Eric Hosmer Over 1.5 Total Bases (+140)
With our second player prop of the day, let’s go with Eric Hosmer to have over 1.5 total bases. Hosmer will take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his career, Eric Hosmer has managed to hit .417 against Zac Gallen and has also blasted two home runs in 12 at-bats. He is hitting the ball hard against Gallen, as shown by his average exit velocity that’s 93 MPH.
Eric Hosmer might be the most unappreciated hitter in the game. He’s going to enter this one with 6 home runs this season and a batting average of .281. In addition to his above-average hard-hit percentages and xBA, Eric Hosmer now has an average exit velocity in the 90th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 28): Carlos Rodon Over 7.5 Total Bases (-135)
Carlos Rodon to have more than 7.5 strikeouts is our final MLB player prop for the evening. Carlos Rodon will face a Detroit Tigers squad with one of baseball’s worst offenses, making it easier for him to have more than 7.5 strikeouts. Detroit is currently striking out 8.43 times per game on the season, which ranks them 16th in all of baseball. They have also struck out 9.3 times in their previous three games. Detroit is also heading into this one having struck out 14 times in their previous game.
Carlos Rodon has been a standout pitcher this season, as seen by his 2.70 ERA and 1.09 WHIP entering this contest. Additionally, he has struck out 101 batters in just 80 innings this season and he has just completed three straight starts in which he struck out at least eight.