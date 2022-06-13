MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 13

MLB Player PropsMajor League Baseball is going to have 10 games on Monday, which leaves us with a great opportunity to make some money with our MLB player props of the day. Continue reading below to get our two favorite picks of the night.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 13): Ozzie Albies Over 0.5 Hits (-170)

Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves hasn’t necessarily had that great of a season. He’s currently hitting .246 and has only belted eight home runs. However, his recent success against Josiah Gray throughout his career is the reason behind this pick

He’s hitting .429 against Josiah Gray and has a home run. Albies has an average exit velocity of 96.9 mph against Gray, which is a good indication that he’s going to barrel up another baseball on Monday and one is going to fall.

Take Albies to have a hit.

Bet on Ozzie Albies (-170) at BetOnline

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 13): Ian Anderson Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

This is a bet that will mostly be based on a few key tendencies that Ian Anderson has demonstrated in his recent outings.

Ian Anderson hasn’t been particularly bad this season, but he hasn’t been particularly good either. He now has a 4.53 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP on the season. This bet, on the other hand, is based on the fact that he has hit this mark in each of his last four appearances.

It’s important to know that the Washington Nationals have a low strikeout rate this season, with an average of 7.21 per game. Ian Anderson has pitched at least six innings in four of his last five starts, so if he can provide another six quality innings, this should be a winning bet.

Bet on Ian Anderson (-110) at BetOnline

