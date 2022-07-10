MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 10
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games today, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
How to Bet on MLB Player Props Tonight (July 10)
Betting on MLB player props has never been easier. Even if sports betting isn’t legal in your state, US residents can cash in on the best MLB prop bets at the top offshore sportsbooks.
Below, we’ll break down how to bet on MLB player props tonight and claim a free $25 player props bet from BetOnline, one of the best baseball betting sites.
- Click here to get free bets for the MLB Games tonight
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of at least $55
- Claim your free $25 free MLB Player Props Bet, plus $1,000 Sports Betting bonus
- Bet on the MLB games tonight for free at BetOnline
The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Betting
MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 10
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (July 10): Mike Trout Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
With our first MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels to have over 1.5 total bases against the Baltimore Orioles.
Mike Trout has continued to be one of the best players in all of baseball this season and that’s been evident by his .268 batting average and 24 home runs on the season. In the second game of this four-game series against Baltimore, he ended up going 3-5 with three RBIs and was able to blast a home run. This is another spot for him to do the exact same thing and that’s going to be the reason behind this pick.
He’s going to be taking on Austin Voth and although he doesn’t have any career numbers against him, Trout should be able to find some success on Sunday.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 10): Dansby Swanson Over 1.5 Total Bases (-145)
With our second MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with Dansby Swanson to have over 1.5 total bases. Swanson is going to be coming into this one as maybe the best-kept secret in all of baseball as he’s currently hitting .299 and has belted 14 home runs. There’s a legitimate argument to be made that he’s been the best shortstop in baseball this season and even has a chance to be named an All-Star.
He’s going to be coming into this one with some impressive advanced numbers as well and it shows why he’s found as much success as he has. He currently has an average exit velocity in the 72nd percentile, a hard-hit percentage in the 84th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 77th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 10): Pete Alonso Under 1.5 Total Bases (-180)
With our final MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with Pete Alonso to have under 1.5 total bases against the Miami Marlins. Although Alonso has been one of the better hitters in all of baseball this season as he’s going to be coming into this one with some impressive stats hitting .273 and belting 23 home runs, Sandy Alcantara is going to be on the mound here for Miami and he’s arguably been the best pitcher in all of baseball and has done a great job against Pete Alonso throughout his career. In 24 at-bats against Pete Alonso, Sandy Alcantara has managed to strike him out seven times and he also has an average exit velocity below 89 MPH.
His batting average is only .167 against him and if Sandy Alcantara can continue doing what he’s done against him throughout his career, this is a game that Alcantara should be able to find some success.