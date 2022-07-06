MLB.com’s No. 68 prospect Ks career-high 14 in Norfolk Tides win
The Norfolk Tides (39-41) got back into the win column with a 6-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (43-37) on Wednesday at 121 Financial Ballpark.
DL Hall turned in the best start of his career, tossing his first quality start at the Triple-A level while fanning a career-high 14 batters. After a 29-pitch first inning which saw him give up his lone run, Hall faced the minimum over his next 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit. He retired the final 11 batters he faced, which included striking out the side in the fifth and sixth inning. He ended his start by sending down eight of the last nine batters he faced with a strikeout.
After the Jumbo Shrimp got on the board in the first, Rylan Bannon gave the Tides the lead for good in the following frame, with a no-doubt two-run shot to left, putting the visitors up 2-1. Norfolk would double their run total in the seventh, when Terrin Vavra drove in a pair with a two-out single. The Tides would plate two more in the eighth, with Gunnar Henderson leading off the frame with a double and Kyle Stowers bringing him home with a two-bagger of his own. Bannon would then collect his third RBI of the contest with a single to score Stowers.
Mike Baumann followed Hall out of the bullpen and retired the first four batters that he had faced before allowing a single to Demetrius Sims in the bottom half of the eighth, ending a run of 15-straight batters retired by Tides pitching. He twirled 3.0 scoreless innings to earn the save, to go along with five strikeouts.
The two teams return to action tomorrow night, with the Tides scheduled to start RHP Chris Vallimont (1-1, 6.00) and the Jumbo Shrimp are slated to start RHP Bryan Hoeing (6-3, 4.40). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.