Missing teen sought in Augusta County

Published Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, 3:11 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on Sunday at 8 p.m.

McKenzie Marie Brown, 14, is 5’2”, 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray sweats and an orange shirt.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

