Middle River Regional Jail inmate dies by suicide on New Year’s Eve

A 41-year-old male being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail died Friday in an apparent suicide.

The man, who was processed as an inmate at the jail on Wednesday, was discovered by a housing unit officer at the jail with a blanket tied around his neck at 1:58 p.m., according to a release.

Staff began performing CPR and life-saving measures, and EMS was called and arrived at the facility at 2:10 p.m.

The life-saving measures were continued until 2:39 p.m., when the decision was made to discontinue efforts.

The inmate was being held on charges including kidnapping by force, violation of a protection order and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The name of the man was not included in the release. The charges mentioned do seem to match up to a recent abduction reported on Tuesday involving a Steven Dale Moran, 41, who was taken into custody late Tuesday night.

Moran had been sought in connection with the abduction of his son, Jaxson D. Moran, 13, at gunpoint earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Per the release on the apparent suicide reported on Friday, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an external review, and Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jeffery Newton has directed an internal review.

Story by Chris Graham

