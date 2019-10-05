Men’s Soccer: VMI loses 5-0 at New Jersey Tech
Despite 11 saves from sophomore goalkeeper Broden Schull Saturday, the VMI men’s soccer team was defeated 5-0 at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in non-conference play.
Alejandro Rabell had two goals and an assist for NJ Tech, while Rene White also had two scores. Gerald Cubero contributed a goal and an assist.
Rabell opened the scoring 9:10 in to the contest, and White added a tally midway through the half and the Highlanders held a 2-0 lead at intermission. Schull made seven saves in the game’s first 45 minutes.
White, Cubero and Rabell each scored in a nine-minute span of the second half to put the game away.
NJIT (4-3-4) held a 27-7 edge in shots and held an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
VMI (1-9) opens Southern Conference play next Saturday at 7 p.m. on the road at UNCG.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.