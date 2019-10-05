Men’s Soccer: VMI loses 5-0 at New Jersey Tech

Published Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 6:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Despite 11 saves from sophomore goalkeeper Broden Schull Saturday, the VMI men’s soccer team was defeated 5-0 at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in non-conference play.

Alejandro Rabell had two goals and an assist for NJ Tech, while Rene White also had two scores. Gerald Cubero contributed a goal and an assist.

Rabell opened the scoring 9:10 in to the contest, and White added a tally midway through the half and the Highlanders held a 2-0 lead at intermission. Schull made seven saves in the game’s first 45 minutes.

White, Cubero and Rabell each scored in a nine-minute span of the second half to put the game away.

NJIT (4-3-4) held a 27-7 edge in shots and held an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.

VMI (1-9) opens Southern Conference play next Saturday at 7 p.m. on the road at UNCG.